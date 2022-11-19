e-Paper Get App
Indore: Half-burnt corpse found behind Chimanbagh ground

Police questioning watchman

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A half-burnt unidentified corpse was found behind Chimanbagh ground on Friday morning. The body was sent for further medical examination at MY Hospital, said MG Road police.

The investigation officer Narendra Singh Jadon said it is difficult to say whether the body is that of a woman or a man. The body was found in the garbage heap near the under-construction building at Lata Mangeshkar Government Music College ground.

IO Jadon said that it appears that the person had been killed somewhere else and then burnt in the garbage heap.

Meanwhile, police have detained the watchman of the under-construction building for questioning. According to the police, the watchman's room is just a short distance from where the body was found. He was called to the spot but he said he knew nothing about the body and had not heard anything last night. The police also searched the watchman's room and found some blood-like marks.

article-image

