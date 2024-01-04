Indore: Guv To Participate In Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel's visit to the city is proposed on January 6. The Governor will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Manglia. Collector Ilayaraja T has directed all concerned officials to ensure smooth and successful organisation of the programme and to complete all necessary preparations. The collector, in the TL meeting held at the Collector office, directed that all departmental officers should give priority to beneficiary satisfaction in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He directed that a show cause notice be issued to district T.B. officer Dr Shailendra Jain for showing negligence in discharging his responsibilities. He said that TB is being treated intensively in the district. Patients should be examined and regular monitoring should also be done.

Similarly, he also instructed to give priority to the work of making and upgrading Aadhar cards of the beneficiaries through the Aadhar Card Camp. He said that Ayushman cards should be made for the maximum number of beneficiaries. Collector Ilayaraja T said that school students should also be included in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and provided information about important schemes of the government.

Reviewing the cases pending in the CM Helpline, he instructed all officers to ensure satisfactory resolution of the said cases as soon as possible. The Collector also gave citations to the departmental officers who performed well in the CM Helpline.

Officers appreciated for work during petrol crisis

The collector appreciated the work of the officers and staff in maintaining the supply of petrol in the city during the drivers’ strike. Additional collector Gaurav Bainal, additional collector District Supply Controller Mohan Maru and other officers of the teams were appreciated. The collector instructed that appreciation certificates be given to the employees.