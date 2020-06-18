Indore: Gutkha king sent to police remand till Monday

Indore: The alleged mastermind of Rs 233 crore GST evasion case Kishore Wadhwani was sent to police (DGGI) remand by a local district court on Thursday till June 22. Wadhwani was also found involved in smuggling Paan Masala.

The investigating agency, Directorate General of GST Intelligence, has claimed that the accused has invested the GST evasion amount in Dubai and Pakistan.

THE OPERATION

‘Operation Kark (Cancer) jointly launched by DGGI and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on May 30 in the city, reached its major climax when the sleuths zeroed in on him and arrested the kingpin Wadhwani from a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai on June 15. He was arrested under section 132 (1) (A)(D)(I) of GST Act 2017 and also under sections 409, 467, 471, 120 (B) of IPC for generating forged documents by hatching conspiracy.