Indore: Gutkha king sent to police remand till Monday

Indore: The alleged mastermind of Rs 233 crore GST evasion case Kishore Wadhwani was sent to police (DGGI) remand by a local district court on Thursday till June 22. Wadhwani was also found involved in smuggling Paan Masala.
The investigating agency, Directorate General of GST Intelligence, has claimed that the accused has invested the GST evasion amount in Dubai and Pakistan.
THE OPERATION
‘Operation Kark (Cancer) jointly launched by DGGI and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on May 30 in the city, reached its major climax when the sleuths zeroed in on him and arrested the kingpin Wadhwani from a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai on June 15. He was arrested under section 132 (1) (A)(D)(I) of GST Act 2017 and also under sections 409, 467, 471, 120 (B) of IPC for generating forged documents by hatching conspiracy.
IN THE COURT
After getting his transit remand of 48 hours from a Mumbai court, he was produced here on Thursday in the Court of Designated Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) Anupriya Parashar. The Special Public Prosecutor of DDGI Chandan Airen sought Wadhani’s five-day police remand citing that it was necessary to cross-examine the facts and documents received during the operation. However, Wadhani’s counsel Anil Naidu opposed the demand of DGGI and urged to send him to judicial remand. He also stated that he (Wadhwani) is a Dubai national.
Agreeing with the logic and facts produced by Airen, finally Wadhani was send to police (DGGI) remand till Monday.
MADE ASSETS IN DUBAI, INVESTED IN PAK
Special Public Prosecutor Airen said from the GST evasion amount, obtained Dubai’s Resident Visa and invested in Hotel business there and he also invested in Pakistan.
Covid-19 test report negative
In order to steer clear of his alleged ailments and plea for judicial remand, Wadhwani’s corona test reports revealed that he was negative.
Police surrounded Wadhwani in Court
Owing to possible resistance, a tight police cordon was thrown around him in the court campus. It (court) literally turned into a fortress with his appearance.
