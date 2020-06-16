Indore: Gutkha king may be brought to city today

Indore: After a hot chase and the zeroing in on the mastermind of Rs 400 crore GST evasion case at a hotel in Andheri by the sleuths of the DGGI, the gutkha King will now be brought to the city on Tuesday. He was nabbed on Sunday evening.

After the successful operation, the kingpin was supposed to be brought to the city on Monday. However, it has been postponed by a day and he has been kept at the DGGI’s Mumbai custody. In all probability, after arrival, he may be produced in the court.

On the other hand, interrogation of Vijay Kumar Nayar, Proprietor of Triple A Enterprises continued on Monday. It is believed that he may have given some vital information about the gutkha king to the agency. It is stated that one of his relatives is working with the CGST Department and the gutkha King had gifted some shares of his company to Nayar’s daughters. The agency is also ascertaining the hawala trade link of the gutkha King in the GST evasion case also.