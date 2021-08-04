Indore: Gunjan Prashad serves as the New CC I-T of Indore region

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gunjan Prashad took charge as new Chief Commissioner of Indore Tax (CC I-T) Regional E-Assessment Centre Indore on Wednesday. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued the order of the regard last month.

Senior IRS officer Prashad has been posted at various posts across the country. Born in 1962 in Bihar, Prashad has done MA in History. Officers and staff of income tax departments and tax consultants congratulated Prashad on assuming the charge.

Gunjan Prashad is a 1987 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Notably, there was no appointment of the full-time CC I-T after the promotion of Ajay Kumar Chauhan from the CC I-T Indore region about years ago. The jurisdiction of CC I-T Indore Region is spread in 16 districts of Indore snd Ujjain Revenue Division which covers the whole Malwa and Nimar Region.