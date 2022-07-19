Indore: GST Council issues clarification; 25 to 100 kg pre-packaged items to be free from GST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Through a notification, it has been made clear that the 5% GST on pre-packaged and labelled food items, which has been made effective from Monday, will be charged only on items weighing from 0 kg to 25 kg. Items above 25 kg-100 kg will be free from the GST regime.

The Tex Research Unit (TRU) of the Union ministry of finance issued a notification in this regard on Monday. According to the TRU notification, GST is not payable on pre-packaged and labelled food items including pulses and foodgrains exceeding 25 kg. Therefore, the government has kept all types of pulses and foodgrains free from GST, that is, packing from 1 kg to 25 kg will attract GST at the rate of 5%. But, above 25 kg, there will be no GST on packing up to 100 kg.

Suresh Agrawal, president of the All-India Daal Mills’ Association, said a delegation of the organisation had raised the issue before commercial tax commissioner Lokesh Jatav a few day ago. The delegation told the commissioner that the GST Council had proposed to impose 5% GST on all types of pre-packaged and labelled pulses and coarse cereals from July 18. But there was confusion among the traders as the weight of the items had not been specified, so an explanation should be issued in this regard. Agrawal said the commissioner sought a clarification from the GST Council in this regard.

Following issuing of a clarification by the TRU in this regard on Sunday, a delegation of the association met the commercial tax commissioner in his office on Monday and expressed gratitude for making efforts to bring clarity on this issue. On this occasion, senior tax consultant RS Goyal, pulse millers Anil Gupta, Sureshchandra Goyal, Vijay Lahoti, Dwarkadas Garg, Luv Gupta, Chanchal Goyal, Mitesh Jain, Ashish Kataria, Manish Bansal and many other daal millers were present.