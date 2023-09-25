Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One person was stabbed when two groups clashed in the Kanadiya area on Saturday night following a dispute over riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer that was creating noise pollution in the area.

Police have registered cases against members of both groups following cross-complaint and are investigating the matter further.

According to Kanadiya police station staff, a case has been registered against Arvind and Pawan, both residents of Tigaria Rao Kankad area under sections 307, 294, 506, and 34 of IPC on the complaint of Mohit Verma.

In his complaint, Mohit said that he along with his friend had gone to the area for some work. Then, the accused stopped them and started an argument, and later thrashed them. Then, one of the accused took out a knife and attacked him. His friends intervened and saved him, but the accused managed to flee from there. The accused also threatened them with dire consequences.

A countercase was registered against Mohit, Varun and Sharad on the complaint of Pawan from the other group. Pawan informed the police that the accused came to the area on a bike with a modified silencer and they were creating noise pollution in the area. When Pawan stopped them and told them not to use the modified silencer, they started abusing him and then also assaulted him. They also threatened Pawan with dire consequences. A case has been registered against the accused of the second group under sections 452, 294, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Some of the accused have been detained by the police and the investigation is on to know the exact reason for their altercation.

