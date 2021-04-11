Indore: Grim reaper Covid claims 1,000 victims​

Indore
With the increasing number of cases, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has also been increasing and the number of deaths has crossed the 1,000 mark. As many as 999 deaths had taken place till April 10 and the number is increasing swiftly.
However, when going through the death analysis done by the Experts Committee, it was found that the major reason for deaths include comorbid conditions mainly diabetes and hypertension and another reason is reaching late to the hospital.
The data suggests that over 48 per cent of the deceased had diabetes while 43 per cent of them had hypertension and 26 per cent had both. Similarly, the highest number of deceased falls in the age group between 61-80 years while the highest deaths took place in Shri Aurobindo Hospital.
“Yes, the number of deaths has increased in the last few days and the reason behind it is reaching late to the hospital and comorbid conditions. Patients should not neglect any symptoms of the disease and should get himself tested at fever clinics as early diagnosis can lead to early treatment and saving life,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.
He added that the reason for the highest number of deaths in any hospital is that they have treated the highest number of patients as compared to other hospitals.
We are focusing on pulling down death rate: Dean
Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they are focusing on pulling down the death rate. “A team of experts analyse the reasons behind the death and the administration and department works on them. People having comorbid conditions must be extra careful and follow the Covid norms of using sanitiser, mask, and maintaining social distancing,” he said.
Deceased with various comorbidities
Comorbidity Total Male Female
Asthma 79 54 25
Diabetes 483 332 151
Lungs disease 13 11 3
Hypertension 433 289 144
Cardiac disease 167 129 38
No comorbidity 243 174 69
Diabetes + Hypertension 267 178 89
Diabetes+hypertension+cardiac 76 60 16
