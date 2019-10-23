Indore: Green corridors created to ferry organs of brain dead woman

Indore: The kidneys and liver of a 65-year-old brain dead woman were ferried in the green corridors for transplanting them in patients at two different hospitals in the city on Wednesday. The transportation took 18 minutes.

The green corridors were created twice in the city with the help of traffic police and district administration from Bombay Hospital to Choithram Hospital and another from Bombay Hospital to CHL Hospital.

The organs of Shiromani Khajanchi, resident of Rajgarh in Dhar district, were donated by her family members after she was declared brain stem cell dead.

“She was admitted to Bombay Hospital on October 21 as she suffered from brain haemorrhage. She was certified brain dead by the doctors’ committee at 11.20 am on October 22 and later at 6.50 pm,” secretary of Indore Organ Donation Society Dr Jyoti Bindal stated in the press release.

The decision to donate the organs was taken by Manilal Khajanchi, husband of the deceased, after counselled by Muskan Group’s Jitu Bagani and others.

“On the basis of waiting list of patients, the organs were harvested in Bombay Hospital and sent to CHL and Choithram Hospital. Two kidneys of the patient were transported to CHL Hospital and Choithram Hospital while the liver was transplanted in a patient in Bombay Hospital,” Bagani said.

The deceased woman gave a new lease of life to six patients as apart from three vital organs, her corneas and her skin were preserved at MK International Eye Bank. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani reached Bombay Hospital to pay homage to the deceased.

Timeline:

First green corridor was prepared between Bombay Hospital and CHL Hospital for transporting kidney. The ambulance carrying kidney left Bombay Hospital at 11.58 am and reached CHL Hospital at 12.03 pm (in five minutes).

Second green corridor was prepared between Bombay Hospital and Choithram Hospital for transporting kidney. The ambulance carrying kidney left Bombay Hospital at 12.10 am and reached Choithram Hospital at 12.23 pm (in 13 minutes).