Indore: Greedy IMC official caught red-handed seeking 11K bribe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An in-charge inspector of Indore Municipal Corporation was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police while accepting Rs 11,000 as bribe from a woman sanitation worker.

The official had sought the bribe for maintaining her attendance record which is required to credit her salary. The in-charge inspector at Zone No 19, Vimal Karosiya, got the cleaning work done in Ward No 50 and recorded the daily attendance of the sanitation workers in the zone office.

On the basis of attendance recorded and submitted by Karosiya, the salaries of sanitation workers are calculated and disbursed.

Karosiya had allegedly demanded Rs 5,500 per month from sanitation worker Rekha Bai for maintaining her attendance. Rekha Bai received salary in October and November. However, in December, Karosiya demanded Rs 11,000 as his cut money from her for maintaining her attendance records for the previous two months.

He stated that he would mark her attendance at the zonal office only when he received his cut money.

Not ready to give in to the corrupt official, Rekha Bai approached the Lokayukta police who laid a trap to nab Karosiya. They sent Rekha Bai to Karosiya with the demanded amount and as he accepted the money, the Lokayukta sleuths present in civil dress nearby caught him red-handed. He was booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Five days ago, another in-charge inspector was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe from a 60-year-old sanitation worker.

Cut system in IMC

Even as the sanitation workers toil day in and day out to keep the city clean and as a result, Indoreans feel proud for having won the cleanest city tag for six consecutive terms, some corrupt in-charge inspectors of the IMC seek their cut money to register the attendance of these workers. This bribery system has been prevalent for long, however two back-to-back cases have exposed the scenario.