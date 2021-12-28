Indore: Graph of city’s Covid cases travelling northwards again

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The graph of Covid-19 cases in the city in December is going northwards again as the number of positive cases this month is more than the cases reported in any of the months since June 21. As many as 247 cases were reported in December, which is even more than the total number of cases reported in October and November.

Unlike November, when zero Covid cases were found for six days, no day in December has seen zero cases of Covid-19, so far.

Initially, the number of daily cases was below five and but it has increased to over 20, with the highest cases reported on December 24 (27).

August was the ‘best’ month in terms of Covid-19 cases as the lowest number of 60 cases were found positive that month, while 76 cases were reported in October, which increased to 112 in November.

As many as 1.53 samples have been tested and the rate of positivity remains below 0.14 per cent, which is fourth lowest since the inception of the pandemic disease as a 0.02 per cent positivity rate was recorded in the month of August and 0.04 per cent was recorded in the month of October.

Two deaths were also reported this month.

‘Don’t lower your guard’

‘The number of corona cases is increasing and people must follow Covid norms strictly to remain safe. As cases of new variants of Covid-19 were also found in Indore, the number of cases may increase and people must be cautious about it. Although the cases are mild, we shouldn’t lower our guard’

— Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

‘Follow strict Covid norms’

‘April was the worst month, but the condition started getting better in June and turned the best in August. An increase in the number of cases was seen again in November which became a cause of concern. People should follow Covid norms strictly and must get vaccinated to avoid a third wave of Covid-19’

— Dr Anil Dongre, medical officer

