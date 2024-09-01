 Indore: Grand Palanquin Procession To Be Taken Out On 229th Death Anniversary Of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Devi Ahilyabai Holkar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand palanquin procession will be taken out on the 229th death anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the city under the auspices of Devi Ahilya Utsav Samiti, in presence of CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday. Chief Minister Yadav will participate in the ceremony and the traditional palanquin procession.

According to committee President and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, a garland will be offered to the statue of Devi Ahilyabai at 8 am, followed by a ritual worship of Shiva Lingam conducted by Swami Anna Maharaj at the statue site.

At 9:00 am, a tribute will be paid to a portrait of Devi Ahilyabai at Gopal Mandir. Later at 10:00 am, a Rudrabhishek ceremony will be held at Indreshwar Mahadev Temple at Pandharinath Square. The grand palanquin procession, organised by chief coordinator MP Shankar Lalwani, will commence at 5:00 pm.

article-image

The procession will proceed with traditional pomp and grandeur. Along the procession route, platforms will be set up on one side, featuring performances by groups like the Jhanda Guru Vyayamshala and Malhari Martand Vyayamshala. The Nepali community and the Bohra community band will also be highlights.

Fourteen youths representing 14 kings of Holkar State and 20 young women from Ahilya Sena, dressed in traditional attire, will be part of the procession. Devotees from various communities, including Banjara, South Indian, Sikh, Sindhi, Bohra and Paul Bhajan Mandalis will participate in their traditional costumes.

The procession will end with devotees carrying the palanquin of the goddess on their shoulders, passing through MG Road, Kothari Market, MG Road Police Station, Krishnapura Chhatri and Rajwada, culminating at Gopal Mandir. The historic palanquin procession will be grandly welcomed at various points along the route.

