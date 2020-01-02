Indore: Grand celebrations mark Guru Govind anniversary

Indore: Celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on Thursday, a festive treat along with ritualistic prayers and chanting was organised at Khalsa College, Rajmohalla. Over 80,000 devotees joined the grand celebrations and contributed to the celebrations by offering free service known as ‘sewa’.

Gyani Sarabjit Singh Dotiya shared life lessons from the life of Guru Gobind. Gyani Gurpreet Singh explained how we must learn to be peaceful and yet fight for needy. There were morning and evening divan, which was decorated by Gurpreet Singh.

There was continuous chanting of verses from Gurubani throughout the celebrations.

Coming together and passing on traditions

Caught up in their everyday routine and responsibilities, most women do not get a chance to meet up and hangout. Therefore, for most Sikh women, such festivals are also opportunities to catch up with friends while thanking God for their blessings.

Volunteer Gurucharan Kaur said, “I am so caught up with my work and life that I rarely get a chance to meet my friends or pay a visit to the lord, so such festive occasions are a great excuse for me.”

Devotee Arvinder Kaur shared that attending religious festivities help her stay calm. Volunteer Balbir Kaur Saini said, “Such celebrations attract children, which makes it easier for us to teach them about our culture.”

Staying humble and respecting life: An important aspect of Sikhism is to provide service ‘sewa’ in which maximum devotees participated.

Devotees Jaswinder Singh Arneja and Devender Singh Gandhi said, “We should not have any pride, because Guru has taught us that everyone is same.” They added that contributing to others with ‘sewa’ is an essential part of celebrations.

“Serving people is not something new; it helps a person stay down to earth while making him realise that life is beautiful no matter what,” devotees Jaspreet Singh Tuteja and Bhupinder Singh Saluja said.

Everything is a pleasure if done wholeheartedly: Making food is a regular household task, but according to the men preparing food for ‘langar’, it a relaxing therapy. “When one prepares food for service and does it wholeheartedly, even doing the task is a pleasure,” devotees Baljeet Singh and Jaswant Singh Gyani said.

Devotees Daljeet Singh Chawla and Avatar Singh Saini explained that culture is not about differences, it is about communal harmony.