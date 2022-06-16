Indore: ‘Govt turning ED & other agencies into instruments’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigating agencies had been “converted into instruments” by the government.

“Institutes, such as the ED, and other investigation agencies were the strength of the country and people used to demand investigations of cases by these institutes, but, now, the government is using these agencies to suppress the voice of people and the Opposition,” Nath said.

He was replying to a media query over the ongoing interrogation of the ED with senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Nath also raised concerns over the conditions in Madhya Pradesh and said the BJP was left with money, police and power in the state.

‘Tickets only as per the survey report’

The MPCC chief said they would give tickets to the ward candidates only on the basis of the survey report. “We’ve conducted three surveys to know the ground report and for selecting the right candidate. Tickets will be distributed only on the basis of the survey report. Many aspirants contacted me, too, for the ticket, but I’ve shown them the survey report,” Nath added.

To a query over the criterion of whether a candidate should be the ward’s resident, Nath said the criterion would be flexible in the wards where the party did not find the right candidate.

Meanwhile, party-in-charge of Indore Vijayalaxmi Sadho said the party would release the list of candidates soon. “We’ve been working on the list and will release it soon. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the set criteria,” she added.