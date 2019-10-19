Indore: Govt seeks suggestions on Right to Health

Indore: State government and health department organised an inter-department coordination programme to seek suggestions on Right to Health at Brilliant Convention Centre on Saturday.

Officials of health department from Indore and Bhopal, MGM Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal, IMA officials represented by Dr Dilip Acharya, Medical Officers’ Association’s Dr Madhav Hasani, senior advocate Anand Mohan Mathur, Dr Sumit Shukla, health activist Amulya Nidhi and prominent people from different vocations took part.

All the participants appreciated government’s steps to make Right to Health a law in state and said it will benefit people, especially the poor. Health minister Tulsi Silawat said state government will bring a strong law for providing health facilities to everyone.

“We are organising coordination programmes in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior and other cities. We will take suggestions from everyone and will try to implement the best ones to make health facilities available to people,” he told Free Press.

Silawat also said that a national conclave will be organised in Bhopal on November 1 in which experts from across the country will take part and deliberate on best possible provisions that can be included under Right to Health.