Indore: Govt PC Sethi to take NQAS challenge in Sept first week

Preparations going on at PC Sethi Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Government PC Sethi Hospital is preparing to claim its position in the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) as the inspection by a national team will be done between September 1 and 3. The national team of assessors will inspect the facilities at 12 departments, overall cleanliness, and patients comfort.

According to the internal mentor of NQAS Dr Jyoti Simlot, “Hospital will have to get at least 70 per cent in the final assessment and if everything goes alright, the hospital will become the only government health facility of district hospital level in Indore division to get the national level quality standard certification.”

She said that the successful assessment will lead the hospital getting a reward every year which would be distributed among staff and also to maintain and enhance the facilities.

“The team will inspect the facilities of pharmacy, radiology, OPD, SNCU, maternity ward, laboratory, labour room, and operation theatres. The checklist of the facility also includes the prescription, patients’ satisfaction, and others. About 700 to 800 deliveries take place in the hospital every month and due to increasing facilities, patients from private hospitals are also attracted towards the government facilities,” Dr Simlot added.

Staff training held

The internal assessor also informed that the hospital had got over 93 per cent in SQAS and is now targeting for maximum marks. An emergency service is also being set up in the hospital and staff is being trained.