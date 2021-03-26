Indore: Govt may allow online exam in UG ​2nd year

Indore

Owing to the Covid-19 crisis, the state government is likely to allow online open-book examination for second-year ​students ​of undergraduate courses.

But students in third​-​year may have to compulsorily take the examination​ ​offline mode.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has reportedly taken a decision in this regard and the same will be announced after approval from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As coronavirus infection cases are increasing, NSUI and ABVP are demanding open​-​book exams in online mode. In fact, NSUI activists have been protesting against offline exams for ​the ​last 10 days.

Youth Congress leader Javed Khan is on hunger strike since Tuesday.

The demand for online exams due to Covid-19 situation is growing but the State government could not take a decision on the matter.

The reason for ​the ​delay is related to ​the ​career of students.

Last year, universities in the state had promoted students on the basis of their assignments and last year’s exam marks.

But this year, the government does not want this situation. “The DHE wants that students in three​-​year course to take up ​at least ​two exams in offline mode so that question​s​ are not raised on their ​competence for getting the ​degree,” said a senior officer of DHE wishing anonymity.

He stated that the government is against giving any relaxation in the pattern of exams at least in the final year.

Last year, first and second-year students got a promotion. The second-year students are now in the final year. If they ​are allowed open​-​book online exam, their degree may come under question as they would only clear ​only the ​first year exam in the globally accepted “offline exam format”.

The same could happen in second-year students​'​ case ​if they are given the benefit of open-book online exam​, ​but still, they would ​have to ​clear the final year in offline exam.

Govt testing patience of students: Cong

Congress state vice​-​president Ajay Chorida also visited the university and talked to vice​-​chancellor Prof Renu Jain about the demand of students for online open​-​book exams. He told the VC that the university should write to the government seeking permission for open​-​book exam in online mode. Chordia also met Javed Khan who is on ​a ​hunger strike and extended support to him. Later talking to media, Chordia said that the government is testing ​the ​patience of students over examination matter. “It should take ​a ​decision at the earliest and relieve students of the stress they are in,” he added.