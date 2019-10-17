Indore: Govt keeps fingers crossed as industrialists descend

Indore: Industrialists from across the country have started descending on Indore to attend Magnificent Madhya Pradesh Investors’ Meet. The state government is hopeful of securing investments in the state through the meet. The entire state government paraphernalia led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in Indore to make the event a success.

On the eve of Magnificent Madhya Pradesh investors’ meet, Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched five projects worth Rs 850 crore on Thursday. The Chief Minister e-dedicated these projects related to public, trade and industries at Brilliant Convention Centre.

These projected would be executed in and around the city. Ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Tulsiram Silawat along with Chief Secretary SR Mohanty, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi and other administrative officers were also present.

MP Pavilion inaugurated: In a large space behind Brilliant Convention Centre, CM Nath inaugurated MP Pavilion after dedicating the five projects. Later, Nath visited exhibition stalls set up by various state departments and establishments of the state government. Madhya Pradesh Ware House Corporation, Micro and Small Industries, E-Governance Project, City Government at your door, Ayushman Bharat Niramayam Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation pavilions are showcasing their flagship schemes.

Exhibition rolled out: CM Nath also inspected exhibition of set by Confederation of Indian Industry and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. Among the industrial houses that have set up their stalls are Vardhman Group, Bansal Group, Trident, Prism Johnson, Vodafone, Idea, Procter & Gamble, Moira Steel Saria, iSect, Fortune Oil, M.P. Birla Cement, Shakti Pump, Force Travellers, Indo-Oman Refinery and Eicher Companies.

E-projects dedicated at a glance

-Rs 373 crore Smart Industrial Park. Its located in Pithampur, close to AB Road.

--Rs 225.92 crore Pithampur Water Supply project.

-Rs 139 crore Sinhasa IT Park. Located close to Dhar Road.

-Rs. 60 crore Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to be built on Super Corridor.

-Rs 51 crore IT Command and Control Centre foundation stone laid down.