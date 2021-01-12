Indore:



Om Prakash Saklecha, ​MSME​ minister​, said that​ industrial development will not be possible till the industry ​and the government move in the same direction.​

Saklecha was addressing the ​i​ndustrialist​s'​ ​f​elicitation​ function organised by Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh. The​ minister said that if you want to do good work, then the distance​ between you and government will have to be reduced. ​W​hen we work​ together, the image of the State will be made.

He said ​the ​government does not have​ a shortage of land for industries, ​and ​under the ‘Ease of Doing Business,​ ​getting permissions is becoming simpler​. ​Government​ is paying special attention in this direction in view of rapid​ technological changes.



We are making R&D ​centre. For this, industries will also have to keep​ up with the current technical requirements, work on cost efficiency,​ ​worry about how to reduce prices through R&D. The government is also​ continuously working on cluster development and display ​centre for​ products for industries.



Delivering the welcome address Pramod Duffaria, ​p​resident of AIMP said​ that there is a continuous increase in the number of members, which​ ​currently exceeds 2000. The working of the association and the work

being done in the interest of the industry is getting strengthened​.​ "We are getting the support of the administration ​and thereby creating an industrial environment and solv​i​ng​ the problems of industries. On this occasion, the association​ hono​u​red ​several industrialists.





Box







​Those felicitated



-Omprakash Singhal (Akash Apparel, Indore) in category of a

three-generation industry.



-Manish Dabkara (Iki Energy Services Pvt. Ltd. Indore) in the maximum

exporting industry.



-Jitin 'Shaadija (Shiva Offset India Pvt. Ltd.) in the maximum

employment provider industry. Pologround.



-Sudhir Jaiswal (Sai Extrusion Pvt. Ltd.) in the category of Young

Entrepreneurs. Sector D Sa​n​ver Road Indore.



-Urmil Arora (Bio Vaccine India Pvt. Ltd.) in the Women Entrepreneur

category. Sector A Sanwer Road.



-Pradeep Jain (Asei Engineers & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., in the new

research category, Rau.



-Vinod Bafna (Bonton T​​echnomac Pvt. Ltd.) in the category of

excellence in quality standards.



-Sanjay Agarwal, ​c​hairman, ​s​ocial organiaiton Gold Coin Trust, Indore.



-Outstanding ​S​upporting Officer Category Nilesh Trivedi, ​a​ssistant

​d​irector,​ MSME Development Institute, Indore