Indore

Updated on

​​​Indore: Govt, industry should be on same page for proper development​: MSME minister Saklecha​​

By Staff Reporter

He said ​the ​government does not have​ a shortage of land for industries, ​and ​under the ‘Ease of Doing Business,​ ​getting permissions is becoming simpler​.

MSME minister Omprakash Saklecha with industrialists who were felicitated on Tuesday
MSME minister Omprakash Saklecha with industrialists who were felicitated on Tuesday
FPJ

Indore:

Om Prakash Saklecha, ​MSME​ minister​, said that​ industrial development will not be possible till the industry ​and the government move in the same direction.​
Saklecha was addressing the ​i​ndustrialist​s'​ ​f​elicitation​ function organised by Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh. The​ minister said that if you want to do good work, then the distance​ between you and government will have to be reduced. ​W​hen we work​ together, the image of the State will be made.

He said ​the ​government does not have​ a shortage of land for industries, ​and ​under the ‘Ease of Doing Business,​ ​getting permissions is becoming simpler​. ​Government​ is paying special attention in this direction in view of rapid​ technological changes.

We are making R&D ​centre. For this, industries will also have to keep​ up with the current technical requirements, work on cost efficiency,​ ​worry about how to reduce prices through R&D. The government is also​ continuously working on cluster development and display ​centre for​ products for industries.

Delivering the welcome address Pramod Duffaria, ​p​resident of AIMP said​ that there is a continuous increase in the number of members, which​ ​currently exceeds 2000. The working of the association and the work
being done in the interest of the industry is getting strengthened​.​ "We are getting the support of the administration ​and thereby creating an industrial environment and solv​i​ng​ the problems of industries. On this occasion, the association​ hono​u​red ​several industrialists.


Box



​Those felicitated

-Omprakash Singhal (Akash Apparel, Indore) in category of a
three-generation industry.

-Manish Dabkara (Iki Energy Services Pvt. Ltd. Indore) in the maximum
exporting industry.

-Jitin 'Shaadija (Shiva Offset India Pvt. Ltd.) in the maximum
employment provider industry. Pologround.

-Sudhir Jaiswal (Sai Extrusion Pvt. Ltd.) in the category of Young
Entrepreneurs. Sector D Sa​n​ver Road Indore.

-Urmil Arora (Bio Vaccine India Pvt. Ltd.) in the Women Entrepreneur
category. Sector A Sanwer Road.

-Pradeep Jain (Asei Engineers & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., in the new
research category, Rau.

-Vinod Bafna (Bonton T​​echnomac Pvt. Ltd.) in the category of
excellence in quality standards.

-Sanjay Agarwal, ​c​hairman, ​s​ocial organiaiton Gold Coin Trust, Indore.

-Outstanding ​S​upporting Officer Category Nilesh Trivedi, ​a​ssistant
​d​irector,​ MSME Development Institute, Indore

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in