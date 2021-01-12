​​​Indore: Govt, industry should be on same page for proper development​: MSME minister Saklecha​​

Indore:
Om Prakash Saklecha, MSME minister, said that industrial development will not be possible till the industry and the government move in the same direction.
Saklecha was addressing the industrialists' felicitation function organised by Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh. The minister said that if you want to do good work, then the distance between you and government will have to be reduced. When we work together, the image of the State will be made.
He said the government does not have a shortage of land for industries, and under the ‘Ease of Doing Business, getting permissions is becoming simpler. Government is paying special attention in this direction in view of rapid technological changes.
We are making R&D centre. For this, industries will also have to keep up with the current technical requirements, work on cost efficiency, worry about how to reduce prices through R&D. The government is also continuously working on cluster development and display centre for products for industries.
Delivering the welcome address Pramod Duffaria, president of AIMP said that there is a continuous increase in the number of members, which currently exceeds 2000. The working of the association and the work
being done in the interest of the industry is getting strengthened. "We are getting the support of the administration and thereby creating an industrial environment and solving the problems of industries. On this occasion, the association honoured several industrialists.
Box
Those felicitated
-Omprakash Singhal (Akash Apparel, Indore) in category of a
three-generation industry.
-Manish Dabkara (Iki Energy Services Pvt. Ltd. Indore) in the maximum
exporting industry.
-Jitin 'Shaadija (Shiva Offset India Pvt. Ltd.) in the maximum
employment provider industry. Pologround.
-Sudhir Jaiswal (Sai Extrusion Pvt. Ltd.) in the category of Young
Entrepreneurs. Sector D Sanver Road Indore.
-Urmil Arora (Bio Vaccine India Pvt. Ltd.) in the Women Entrepreneur
category. Sector A Sanwer Road.
-Pradeep Jain (Asei Engineers & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., in the new
research category, Rau.
-Vinod Bafna (Bonton Technomac Pvt. Ltd.) in the category of
excellence in quality standards.
-Sanjay Agarwal, chairman, social organiaiton Gold Coin Trust, Indore.
-Outstanding Supporting Officer Category Nilesh Trivedi, assistant
director, MSME Development Institute, Indore
