Indore: Govt Cancer Hospital To Get Rid Of 2-Decade-Old Water Logging Problem

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) has started working to solve the two-decade-old problem of water logging in the basement of Government Cancer Hospital. A tender of Rs 85 lakh was floated for the work and the officials claimed that it would be completed in six months. IDA CEO RP Ahirwar told media persons that the source of leakage in the basement is the water flow from the well, located on the left side of the hospital, which was closed in 1998.

“We will rejuvenate the well to make it an active water source and stop the leakage by constructing a wall in the basement. Waterproofing and concrete filling of the basement will also be done in the basement while waterproofing of the walls will be done,” Ahirwar said.

He added that an underground water tank will be constructed and an alarm system will be installed to help officials to empty the water from the basement if the tank gets filled.

A joint team of IDA, IMC, SGSITS, and PIU-PWD had conducted a drive to find out the exact reasons for the two-decade-old leakage issue in the basement of the hospital.

The work of renovation including strengthening the basement, preparing the boundary wall, and other works will also be done in the hospital. Meanwhile, superintendent of Cancer Hospital Dr Ramesh Arya said that the work on the basement has been started. “It is a major concern for us and we believe that we will get rid of the problem soon.”

The basement of the hospital had turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and raises the risk of vector-borne diseases among the visitors and patients. The PWD had spent over Rs 40 lakh in the last few years but the hospital couldn’t get rid of the problem.

