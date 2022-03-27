Indore: Governor visits bio-CNG plant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Saturday visited Asia's largest bio-CNG plant set up by Indore Municipal Corporation at the trenching ground. He was impressed by the plant, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this plant is a good example of systematic waste disposal and value addition.

Collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officials informed him about the functioning of the bio CNG plant set up by the Municipal Corporation on the PPP model.

They told him that this plant has a capacity to recycle 550 tonnes of garbage per day and that it is capable of treating wet waste completely. It is Asia's largest processing plant for urban wet waste. The plant has been completed in a record time of 15 months. He also visited the control room of the plant, where he understood the process of making CNG from waste. He also looked at the process of segregation of waste.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:43 AM IST