Indore: ​Governor Patel in city today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)





Governor Mangubhai Patel will arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in the city on Monday on transit visit. As per the schedule, Governor Patel will arrive at the airport at 10.30 am by helicopter.

From the airport he will depart at 10:50 am for Singwad, Dahod. Governor Patel will return to the airport from Dahod at 2:20 pm and from there he will depart for Bhopal by helicopter at 2:40 pm.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:53 AM IST