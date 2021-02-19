Indore: Governor Anandiben Patel unhappy with convocation ceremony at BRAUSS

Mhow(fpns)

Governor Anandiben Patel presided over the convocation ceremony at the BR Ambedkar University of Social Science in Mhow on Friday.

In all 107 research scholars, post graduates and graduates passing out from the university were awarded with degrees.

Dhar MP Chatar Singh Darbar, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, National educational board president Dr Sachchinand Joshi, Principal Secretary to Governor DP Ahuja, Indore Collector Manish Singh, DIG Manish Kapooriya were also present.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Patel criticised the way the ceremony was held today. She asked the university to learn from DAVV how to organise such functions. She motivated the youth to do constructive work for betterment of the nation.

BRAUSS Vice Chancellor Dr Asha Shukla threw light on the activities at the university.

Though there is an NCC wing in the university, the NCC cadets of Mhow Degree College gave salute to the governor and other dignitaries during the convocation parade. Dr Manisha Saxena conducted the programme while Dean Dr DK Verma proposed the vote of thanks