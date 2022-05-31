Indore: Government will take care of orphans, says Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the Madhya Pradesh government would take care of all the orphans of the state, not only children who were orphaned due to corona.

The chief minister said, “We can’t leave them at any cost. So, the government, along with society’s help, arranges for education, shelter and food for such children. Also, we’ll make complete arrangements for livelihood. We’ll put a plan in front of you very soon. As much as society can help, it’s welcome. Otherwise, the government will definitely do the whole system. If a father who was earning is now gone, there’s no one else in the house to provide for these kids. We cannot leave such children in the lurch.”

Chouhan was addressing a programme of child beneficiaries of the PM Care for Children and Chief Minister’s Covid Bal Seva schemes at Narsingh Vatika here on Tuesday. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat and tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the children, Chouhan said, “We should never think that we have no one. There’s an ‘uncle’ with you and there’s the entire government. We can’t fill the void of parents for the children, but we can do enough to ease the difficult turn of their life and secure their future.

The chief minister also honoured students who had excelled in the field of education by giving them certificates. MP Shankar Lalwani said that the fees of 418 children of the city had been deposited.

A total of 55 boys and girls in Indore district have been given the benefit of the Chief Minister’s Covid Child Service Scheme in the form of supply assistance to children who lost both their parents due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.