Indore: Government to spend Rs 64K crore in health sector in 5 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, Union Health & Family Welfare minister, has said that the government will spend Rs 64,000 crore in the health sector in the next 5 years. Earlier researches could be conducted only at government institutes, however, now private sector research will also be given legitimacy and for this the rules have been amended.

Mandaviya was addressing a two-day national workshop on “cultured health service” organized under the aegis of Guru Ji Seva Nyas here on Saturday. Former RSS leader Suresh Bhaiya ji Joshi and Suhas Hiremath, were present at all the sessions of the workshop.

Minister Mandaviya said, “We do not have a healthcare business here. In our country, the health sector is seen as a service. He said that we all are the bearers of the legacy of ‘Sarve: Santu Niramaya’. India helped more than 93 countries during the Covid period, keeping in mind that everyone should be well, everyone should be healthy and should be continuously engaged in nation building.

In a Q&A session, he responded to the queries of the doctors which were about blood bank, infant mortality rate, medical research, etc.

Earlier, Dr Jayantibhai Bhadesia, the keynote speaker of the programme, while highlighting the main objective of the workshop, said, “Healthcare should be cultured, he said selflessness spirit is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. We will build such an India where no one is physically hurt.”

Presenting the theme of the programme, Suhas Hiremath said in this two-day workshop, topics will be discussed at different sessions with 165 doctors from all the states are participating.

Sadhguru Madhusudan Sai said, “Education, diet, health cannot be sold or bought, this is our Indian culture, but due to the western education system, we have forgotten this basic feeling, which we are trying to regain. Awaken and build such an India where everyone remains happy.”

Read Also Indore: AQI drops below 100 only for five days since Jan 1