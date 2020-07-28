Indore: Government school student outshone non-government; Why? Dummy Schooling or Corona?

Where private schools charge hefty fees and claim to provide better education, the results reflect their true status.

Indore:

The passing percentage of government schools yet again was recorded over private schools in Indore and even state. The overall passing percentage of government school students was 71.43 percent while that of non-government/private school students was 64.93 percent.

Despite a downfall in passing percentage and bad results, private schools continue to seek increase in number of seats and even this year, 48 schools have applied for affiliation from MP board.

The possible reason cited by educationists for rising number of admissions in private schools is not quality education. Rather, the trend of dummy schools, wherein many students are signing up for schools where they need not attend the schools.

Dummy schools are coaching centres that tie-up with regular schools to reduce the school workload on students, thus allowing them more time to focus on their entrance exam preparation. This concept is most popular for the two major entrance exams for science students – JEE and NEET.

Justification given by private schools for lower passing percentage is coronavirus outspread and its effect on studies and exam schedule. However, both government and non-government schools have faced the coronavirus crisis and yet, govt schools have excelled with 71.43 passing percentage.

Following is a comparative chart prepared from the statistics released by MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) for Indore district.

Govt School Non-Govt School

REGISTERED 396844 267660

APPEARED 394567 266007

I DIVISION 162701 115049

II DIVISION 107376 54168

III DIVISION 11608 3096

SUPPLEMENTARY 60953 37007

FAILED 51705 56056

WITHHELD 213 622

TOTAL PASS 3281695 172313

% PASSED 71.43 64.93