Indore: Government rules in ‘favour’ of self-finance teachers; promotions before poll code 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has received a shot in the arm as the Department of Higher Education has permitted the university to grant promotion to teaching employees appointed under self-finance scheme while adhering to conditions laid down in the exit policy-2006.

“We see this response as very positive by DHE to our letters regarding career advancement scheme benefits to self-finance teachers,” vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain told reporters.

“If all goes as per the plan,” she said, “self-finance teachers eligible for CAS benefit will get promotions before the modal code of conduct comes into force for the Assembly elections.”

She added that the conditions laid down in the 2006 policy will be complied with while granting promotions.

Registrar Ajay Verma also reiterated the same saying that they would get all necessary formalities completed before granting CAS benefit to self-finance teachers.

Deputy registrar (establishment) Prajwal Khare stated that around 100 self-finance teachers will get promotions if the CAS benefit is extended to them.

In a letter to DAVV, under secretary (higher education) Viren Singh Bhalavi said, “Approval of 245 posts under self-finance course scheme and permission to fill the posts was given subject to conditions (in the exit policy-2006). Subject to the conditions, it is advisable to implement the CAS of the university grants commission (for promotion of self-finance teachers).”

Self-finance employees heave sigh of relief

Self-finance teachers met the VC at EMRC and expressed gratitude for pushing for their one-point demand of promotions. “Previously, we were wrongly being denied the benefit of CAS. “However, the VC ensured that injustice is not done to us. She managed to convince officers of DHE, resultantly they have written in our favour,” said Dr Nagendra Sohani. Sohani is among 11 teachers who had undergone interviews under CAS around seven years ago but their promotions were put on hold citing exit policy-2006. Now, the DHE letter has come as a major reprieve for them. The VC stated that the recommendations of the interview boards of all 11 teachers will be kept before the executive council.

Interviews within a fortnight: VC

The VC said that the university is going to start interviews for filling nearly 90 backlog and regular posts within a fortnight. “The screening of application forms is going on. We will complete the screening work at the earliest and then start the interview process,” she said. The VC stated that the promotions of self-finance teachers and appointment of new teaching hands will strengthen DAVV which is going to go for assessment by NAAC for accreditation next year.