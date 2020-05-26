Indore: Government offices reopen today, green signal to home delivery of food items

Indore: In what can be seen as the first concrete step towards lifting of the lockdown in the city, all state government, state PSU, corporation, board offices will reopen on Wednesday. Permission has also been given for home delivery of food items.

District collector Manish Singh issued the necessary instructions on Tuesday, following guidelines issued by the general administration department, Bhopal.

Following the guidelines of General Administration Department, Bhopal, issued on Monday, Collector Manish Singh issued instructions regarding opening of all offices of State government, semi-government and corporation departments of the district. According to these instructions, the 50% presence of employees and 100 presences of officers will be ensured.

I-Card to be valid as curfew pass

It has been decided that 50 per cent of staff and all the officers will be rejoing duties from tomorrow. The office I-Card will be valid as curfew pass. It has been made clear that all medical precautions necessary for prevention of the spread of coronavirus would be maintained in all offices. Use of masks, gloves, maintaining social distancing etc will have to be strictly adhered to.

Aalu-Pyaj mandi open from today

Trading in Aalu and Pyaj Mandi located inside Choithram Mandi will also re-start from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday. However, the trade of fruits and vegetables will remain closed. Only the licensed onion-potato traders are allowed to operate. The produce of the farmers will be sold by wholesale agent traders through auction. Government auction will remain banned in Mandi.

Retail trade restricted

Any type of retail trader is not allowed to enter the market. Mandi secretaries Mansingh Munia and Parvat Singh Sisodia have been appointed to supervise the trade.

Food delivery at home allowed

Food delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato etc have been allowed to restart online looks. However, only some of the hotels and restaurants, which maintain a good standard, will be given permission to prepare food for home delivery through these companies.