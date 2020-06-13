Indore: Government needs to devise policy and platform for online learning

Indore: Develop a policy and platform for online learning to ensure cyber security, also no tuition fee should be charged for lockdown period considering the burden, urged a group of parents to MP Shankar Lalwani on Saturday.

The group of parents came together under the campaign ‘Jago Palak Jago’ to raise lockdown issues faced by them. Founder of the group advocate Chanchal Gupta said, “Lockdown has hit the entire economy and everyone is suffering losses in business.”

He added that schools and all education institutes have not opened since March due to lockdown. “However, schools have been allowed to charge tuition fee for lockdown period, which is about 80 percent of total school fee,” Gupta said.

He explained that paying such a huge amount for a lockdown period where there was no substantial study is not a fair decision. “Further, now to charge the fee, schools are reopening with online learning classes, but these classes are not safe as many are opting for applications like Zoom, which even the government has said is ‘Not Safe & Secure’,” Gupta said.

He added that many students are falling prey to cybercrime and breach of security due to use of such applications. “As of now, these online classes are not helping students at all, and every school is conducting these classes as per their choice, comfort and wish,” Gupta said.

Raising another question on online learning, he talked about negative effects of screen time on children’s physical and mental health. “Even if we are left with no other option and must accept online learning, government needs to provide a standard guideline, create a policy and ensure a secure platform for online learning,” Gupta said.

The group of parents shared these issues with Lalwani and urged him to help them and children. The parents also questioned the current system of online learning, as it seemed only a way of charging fee. Further, parents urged Lalwani to give direction so that schools do not pressurise parents to pay fee as of now.

Parent-School meeting

“We will have joint meeting of parent representatives and school representatives in 4 to 5 days. Considering the current situation, both parents and schools will have to come together and find a solution. We can have a meeting and find a mid-way to solve the issues,” said Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament.