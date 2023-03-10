Indore: Government college to come up in Nanda Nagar

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Unsplash (Representative image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for children residing in the city's eastern part. A government college will open in Nanda Nagar from session 2023-24.

“The state government has approved opening a government college in Nanda Nagar,” Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola said.

He stated that courses of all three traditional faculties viz Arts, Commerce and Science will be launched from the year of inception. The college will offer BCom, BA, BSc and BBA to its maiden batch.

In all 47 posts, including 23 teaching posts and 24 non-teaching posts, have also been approved for the college. Seats will be filled through centralised online admission counselling that will start in May.

Students are also going to get the option of this college in the online admission process starting in May. The special thing is that there is no government college nearby in the area. This is going to be the sixth government college within the municipal limits.  

article-image

