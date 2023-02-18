Indore: Goods worth thousands gutted due to fire at cardboard godown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Kamla Nehru Colony after a fire broke out in a cardboard godown here on Friday morning. Firefighters had to use more than one lakh litres of water to douse off the flames. No casualty was reported during the incident.

The incident took place at the godown of Gordhan Singh in Kamla Nehru Colony around 6.45 am. When the people of the area spotted flames from the godown they informed the fire brigade and started making efforts to control the flames. Meanwhile, the firefighters reached there and controlled the flames.

Cardboards and cartons worth thousands of rupees were gutted in the fire. The flames spread outside the godown too and engulfed a loading rickshaw parked outside the godown gutting it. It is said that some books were also kept in the godown. It is believed that the fire broke out after an electric short circuit in the godown.