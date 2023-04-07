Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire in office on 6th floor 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped AB Road area after a fire broke out in an office situated on the sixth floor of a commercial building here on Friday evening. Goods approximately worth Rs 10 lakh were gutted in the incident. However, no casualty was reported during the fire incident.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in the office of a company named Shankar Metals on the sixth floor of SKYE Corporate Park due to an unknown reason. The people of the area spotted the flames and smoke from the office and informed the fire brigade and the local police.

Fire officials said that they reached the spot but by then, the flame was brought under control by the locals and the office employees. It is believed that the fire broke out after an electric short circuit in the office.