 Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire in office on 6th floor 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire in office on 6th floor 

Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire in office on 6th floor 

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in the office of a company named Shankar Metals on the sixth floor of SKYE Corporate Park due to an unknown reason.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped AB Road area after a fire broke out in an office situated on the sixth floor of a commercial building here on Friday evening. Goods approximately worth Rs 10 lakh were gutted in the incident. However, no casualty was reported during the fire incident. 

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in the office of a company named Shankar Metals on the sixth floor of SKYE Corporate Park due to an unknown reason. The people of the area spotted the flames and smoke from the office and informed the fire brigade and the local police. 

Fire officials said that they reached the spot but by then, the flame was brought under control by the locals and the office employees. It is believed that the fire broke out after an electric short circuit in the office.     

Read Also
Indore: Municipal Corporation demolishes murder accused's house
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: District ranks first in state in providing jobs to youth

Indore: District ranks first in state in providing jobs to youth

Indore temple tragedy: Protesters condemn demolition, say will rebuild structure at same site

Indore temple tragedy: Protesters condemn demolition, say will rebuild structure at same site

Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC special mains to be held in four cities

Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC special mains to be held in four cities

Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire in office on 6th floor 

Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire in office on 6th floor 

Indore: Addiction turns students into mobile snatchers 

Indore: Addiction turns students into mobile snatchers 