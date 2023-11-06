Indore: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted In Fire In Chemical Factory On Sanwer Road  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire that broke out in a chemical factory on Sanwer Road on Saturday. Thankfully, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to a fire brigade official, the incident took place in the factory of Vijay Badjatya, on Sanwer Road. The people of the area spotted heavy smoke from the factory and informed the fire brigade and the local police.

The firefighters used more than 15,000 litres of water to control the fire. The officials said that raw material worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. The reason for the fire was not established.

It is believed that the fire broke out after an electric short circuit. Another incident took place in a toy factory in Rustam Ka Bagicha in MIG area. However, the local people managed to control the fire.

It is said that goods worth thousands of rupees were gutted in the fire. Another information was received from Vijay Nagar area where a fire broke out in a heap of garbage but the firefighters doused the flames.

