Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at paint shop 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a paint shop creating panic-like situation in the Murai Mohalla area for some time late on Tuesday. The shop is situated in a multi-storied building and there were explosions due to oil paint boxes. The fire brigade had to make hectic efforts to douse off the flames. No casualty was reported during the incident.

According to a fire brigade officer, the people of Murai Mohalla spotted the flames and heavy smoke from the shop of a renowned paint brand in a building around 11 pm. They informed the fire brigade and the police.

The fire brigade reached the spot and found the flames were spreading. Oil paint boxes, plastic paint boxes, colour machines and other goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. There were explosions in the paint boxes.

The firefighters used more than 3 lakh litres of water and managed to stop the spread of the fire. It took more than 13 hours to completely extinguish the flames. No one was inside the shop so no casualty was reported during the incident.