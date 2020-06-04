Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in cotton godown, Rs 10,000 kept in cash box burnt to ashes

Indore: Goods worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the fire that broke out in a cotton godown near Rajkumar Mill Sabji Mandi late on Wednesday night. The fire-fighters had to face a tough situation in controlling the fire as it was rapidly spreading. A sum of Rs 10,000 kept in the cash box was also gutted in the fire. It took more than five hours to completely extinguish the fire.

The incident took place in a cotton godown owned by one Akaleemuddin at around 12.10 am. The people spotted the flames and heavy smoke from the godown and immediately informed the fire brigade. They also started their own efforts to douse the flames, but it was proving impossible as the dry cotton was highly inflammable.

Meanwhile, the fire fighters reached there and it took them more than 20 tankers of water to douse the flames. However, no casualty was reported during the incident.

According to an official of fire brigade, the reason behind the fire is still not known, but it could be a short circuit.