Indore: Goods Displayed Outside Shops Seized From Bambai Bazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation continued its seizure drive in Rajwada and surrounding markets on the second consecutive day seizing two truckloads of material displayed by shopkeepers on the footpath in Bambai Bazaar area on Wednesday.

A removal gang of IMC, accompanied by heavy police personnel, reached Bambai Bazaar and seized goods displayed by shopkeepers on the footpath and the road thus disrupting free flow of vehicular traffic.

Two truckloads of materials including cots, nets, counters and other goods kept outside the shops were sized by the removal gang.

Bablu Kalyane of the Removal Department said that announcements were made on Wednesday appealing to shopkeepers to remove goods placed outside the shops else the same will be seized on Thursday. Those who did not pay heed had to face the brunt on Thursday, he added.

On Wednesday also, the IMC had seized seven truckloads of materials from Lohar Patii and Maharani Road.

Last week, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had visited markets at Rajwada and surrounding areas and appealed to the shopkeepers not to place their goods on footpaths for display as this forces the pedestrians to walk on the road which leads to vehicular traffic jams. He had stated that the IMC would shortly start a drive to seize items found kept on footpaths.