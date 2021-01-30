INDORE: Goods and equipment worth crores of rupees gutted in fire that broke out in five-storeyed cold storage

Indore: A major fire broke out in a five-storeyed cold storage in Raukhedi village on Saturday morning. Goods worth crores of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. The fire fighters were on the spot and they were extinguishing the fire till the filing of the report.

The incident took place in Mittal Cold Storage in Raukhedi ahead of Mangliya at about 5.45 am. The people of the area spotted flames and heavy smoke from the cold storage and informed the fire brigade. Though people made attempts to extinguish flames, the fire spread. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire fighters started their operation soon after reaching the spot.