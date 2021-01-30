INDORE: Goods and equipment worth crores of rupees gutted in fire that broke out in five-storeyed cold storage

Indore: A major fire broke out in a five-storeyed cold storage in Raukhedi village on Saturday morning. Goods worth crores of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. The fire fighters were on the spot and they were extinguishing the fire till the filing of the report.
The incident took place in Mittal Cold Storage in Raukhedi ahead of Mangliya at about 5.45 am. The people of the area spotted flames and heavy smoke from the cold storage and informed the fire brigade. Though people made attempts to extinguish flames, the fire spread. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire fighters started their operation soon after reaching the spot.
Superintendent of Police (fire) RS Ningwal also reached the spot. He told Free Press that the reason behind the fire is stated to be an internal electric short circuit. After the electric short circuit, the thermocol caught fire after which the flames spread in the entire building. Fortunately, no one was there during the incident so no casualty was reported so far.
Ningwal said that more than 100 tanks of water were used in extinguishing the flames till the filing of the report. Some goods were taken out safely by the cold storage employees. Sources claimed that the cold storage is in rural area and the fire brigade officials had to face tough situation due to insufficient water supply. However, they took help from Indore Municipal Corporation tankers.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)