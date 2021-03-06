Indore: Good job by police as they ​find missing purse with Rs 1L, hand it back to rightful owner​ ​

Indore

​In an excellent piece of police work, Tukoganj police station staff managed to recover Rs 1 lakh that had been lost by a person and handed it back to him, drawing praise from all quarters.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma​ said that on March 3 they received a complaint from Mubarik Hussain, a resident of Mandsaur, in which he said that he had come along with some of his friends to Indore for some work. He said they had gone to the Chappan Dukan and were busy with a photo session when he dropped his purse. He realised that he had dropped his purse only after leaving the place, but when he returned, he could not find it, so he came to the police.

TI Sharma said luckily for them there are a number of CCTV cameras in Chappan Dukan and in one of them they saw Mubarik's purse falling on the ground. Then they saw a boy coming and picking up the purse and moving away.

The police now started searching for the boy. They asked around Chappan Dukan and came to know about the identity of the boy and also that he sells balloon. They traced the boy and on questioning him, he confessed that he had found the purse and returned it to the police who handed it back to Mubarik.

TI Sharma said that it was a tough task to identify and trace the boy and also recover the money, but the dedication of the staff ensured that they succeeded. Mubarik appreciated the work done by the police and so did the senior officers.

​