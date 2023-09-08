 Indore: Golu Agnihotri Becomes Acting President Of City Congress
Indore: Golu Agnihotri Becomes Acting President Of City Congress

Aman appointed as general secretary of MPCC

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intensifying its preparations for the upcoming elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has started appointments to strengthen the organisational structure as well as to satisfy leaders by giving them post in the organisation.

In a move, Congress has appointed Vishal Agnihotri ‘Golu’ as the acting president of Indore (City) Congress Committee. He was one of the probables for being the city president but the party had appointed Surjeet Singh Chaddha as the president which left Golu and his supporters disappointed.

Similarly, the party has appointed Aman Bajaj as the general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday. Aman had played an important role in organising a successful tribal conclave in Indore which was chaired by MPCC chief Kamal Nath accompanied by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress leader Kanhaiyya Kumar.

The appointment of both these leaders is a move to pacify Congress leaders and activists who were demanding prominent posts.

article-image

