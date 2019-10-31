Indore: Golden jubilee of Govt Cancer Hospital; 20 lakh patients treated in 50 years

Indore: Government Cancer Hospital has treated over 20 lakh patients in last 50 years and the number is increasing every year.

On the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Cancer Hospital, on Thursday, Superintendent Dr Ramesh Arya said that the number of cancer patients is increasing by 15 percent every year.

“Every year, over 4300 new patients get treatment in the hospital. The number is increasing swiftly with the rate of 15 percent every year. Those who have got treatment in the hospital include a Supreme Court Judge and even a DGP,” he said.

Dr Arya said that this number is based on the number of patients coming to the government hospital. The actual number of patients would be much more if admissions in private hospitals are also considered.

The Superintendent also informed that the hospital was inaugurated on May 21, 1969 by the then Chief Minister Shyamacharan Shukla and it was the first government hospital in the country to get radiation therapy machine.

The hospital has been treating patients with the budget of Rs 3 crore per year.

“Hospital is facing many issues at present including the old radiation therapy machine. We have prepared a memorandum about the outdated machine with the help of MGM Medical College administration which has also been signed by many eminent persons. We will send the proposal to the government to take cognisance of the issues,” Dr Arya added.

Meanwhile, an awareness walk was also organised from the hospital to MGM Medical College in which large number of patients, doctors, and social activists participated.

A felicitation programme was also organized in evening where several oncologists were felicitated by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani for their commendable work in the field.