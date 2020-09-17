Indore: Gold worth Rs 6 lakh stolen from scrap dealer’s house

Indore: In a daring broad daylight robbery, thieves targeted the house of a scrap dealer and took away gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh within 30 minutes, on Wednesday. The theft was discovered when the owner returned home.

The thieves targetted the house of Mohammad Imtiyaz Memon in Ashoka Colony under Juni Indore police station jurisdiction between 3 pm and 3.30 pm on Wednesday. Memon told Free Press over the phone that he is a scrap dealer and his shop is situated on Sanwer Road. He was at his shop during the incident while his wife was at her parent’s place in Khandwa. The thieves entered the house after breaking open the lock of the main gate and they decamped with gold ornaments worth around 6 lakh from the almirah. Thieves didn’t steal cash or anything ease.

Memon reached home and found the gate lock broken, and he immediately informed the police. He said that a CCTV installed near his house was examined and some suspects were seen in the CCTV. The police said that the CCTVs of the other places are also being examined to trace the accused. Going by the timings of the CCTV footage, the thieves committed the crime within 30 minutes.

The incident has raised the question of police alertness in the area. The residents of the area were angry due to the incident and they demanded increased police patrolling in the area.