Indore Gokuldas Case: Hospital gets clean chit, dialysis unit reopens

With the probe panel giving clean chit to Gokuldas Hospital in the case of four deaths in six hours on May 8, district administration has allowed the hospital to start the dialysis unit on Wednesday.

The three-member probe panel constituted by Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi has given clean chit to the hospital after probing the matter on the lines of way of treatment and over allegation of shifting patients for sanitization. “The probe panel had investigated over the line of treatment by the hospital and also on the allegations of shifting patients for turning it into a Green Hospital. Panel didn’t find any issue in treatment line while there were no concrete proof of the allegations of shifting the patients,” Tripathi told media.

He also added that Chief Medical and Health Officer has been directed to probe the allegation of overcharging the patients and to take appropriate action as he is the licensing authority.

Dr Pramendra Thakur, Dr Salil Bhargava and Dr VP Pandey were in the panel investigated the matter.

Meanwhile, Collector Manish Singh on Wednesday ordered the hospital to start the dialysis unit and to keep machines in isolation wards as well.