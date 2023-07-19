 Indore: Glitch In Seeding Bank Accounts With Aadhars
Ladli Behnas not receiving promised amount

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The department of Women and Child Development has registered over 6,000 new bank accounts of Ladli Behnas after the CM Helpline was flooded with complaints by women complaining that they have not received money under the scheme.

Department officials said that after the first instalment of the money was released by the government, they also received over 1000 complaints from women that they had not received the money in their accounts. After a review, the department found that around 10,000 beneficiaries had not received the money.

“The department realised that the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries were either not linked to their Aadhar or there was a technical glitch in their KYC registration. To overcome the problem, WCD held camps to help women re-register themselves and get a new bank account,” said Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD.

He added, “The department started the camps on July 14 and to date has opened new bank accounts of 6,000 women and they would soon receive the money in their accounts. The department will soon open accounts of the remaining beneficiaries.”

article-image

