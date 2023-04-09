Madhya Pradesh: Girls should be treated properly and respected, says Former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma addressed the “Bitiya Hamari Abhiyan” organised by Maa Sharda Sanstha in Bhaurasa, Pipalrawan on Sunday.

MLA Verma said that girls are a form of goddesses. They should be treated properly and respected. “Empowering women is essential to the health and social development of families, communities and countries. When women are living safe, fulfilled and productive lives, they can reach their full potential”, said MLA.

Girls in the age group of 3 to 13 years were honoured with prizes for their excellent performances in different fields.

Maa Sharda Sanstha patron Pramod Kumar Dwivedi welcomed and felicitated MLA Verma. City Congress president Manoj Rajani, district panchayat member Mahendra Singh Talod, Tonk Khurd district president Pope Singh Jirvay, Tonk Khurd block president Rajesh Dhakad, leader of opposition Rahul Pawar, Santosh Modi and others were also present. The function was conducted by Bhaurasa block Congress president Dinesh Yadav and a vote of thanks was proposed by Pramod Kumar Dwivedi

