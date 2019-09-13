Indore: Girl’s semi-nude body found 10 km from her scooter

Indore: The girl, whose semi-nude body was found in Gambhir River in Chandrawatiganj on Wednesday, was missing from her house since Tuesday evening.

However, police are still clueless whether she was killed or she committed suicide by jumping in the river. Her scooter has been recovered about 10 kilometers away from the spot.

Chandrawatiganj police station in charge Rakesh Gurgela said that deceased, identified as Ajali Dixit (22) of Chhota Bangarda area of the city, was found dead in the river near Harnyakhedi village on Wednesday evening.

Two scratch marks on her face and injury on her head were found so it was believed that she was killed by someone but the doctors, who performed autopsy, didn’t confirm the exact reason of her death and said that same will be established only after detailed autopsy report.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ajali was employed at an apparel showroom in the city. She left for the showroom around 10 am on Tuesday leaving her mobile phone at home.

Later, she reached her maternal uncle’s place in Aerodrome area where she stayed till evening and left around 5 pm after which she didn’t return home.

Police said her scooter was found near Yeshwant Sagar, about 10 kilometers away from the spot. Police believed that she fell or jumped in Yeshwant Sagar on Tuesday evening.

There was no circumstantial evidence to suggest that she was killed by someone. However, the autopsy report is awaited to know the same and further investigation is underway.