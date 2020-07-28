Indore: Girls power ahead of boys in MPBSE XII results

Despite facing several financial and societal challenges, girls outshone boys in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 12th board examinations. The pass percentage of girls was 73.40 per cent, while that of boys is 64.66 per cent. However, this year, the pass percentage has dipped significantly from the last year and stood at 68.81 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent.

Four students from Indore made their place in State merit topper’s list. Three of them were from Commerce stream and one was a topper in Science – Biology stream, as shared by divisional officer Deven Sonwani.

Indore toppers

Commerce stream toppers

Science Biology Topper

Delan Patel from Malhar Aashram School scored 484 marks out of 500 and secured fourth position in state.

District merit holder

Arts stream toppers

1. Vinita Rathore, 453 Marks, Government H.S. School Budgonda

2. Vinit Kumar Dodwa, 451 marks, Vidya Children's Academy, Palada

2. Neha Goyal, 451 Marks, Malav Kanya HS school

Science Math+Bio Stream Toppers

1. Vishal Nagar, 473 marks, New Pink Flower School

2. Mayur Tembhare, 470 Marks, Malhar Aashram HS school

3. Ramkumar Lodhi, 469 marks, Malhar Aashram HS school

Commerce stream toppers

Hariom Gurjar, 469 marks

Neeraj Soni, 469 marks

Akash Rajput, 469 marks

Kunal Soni, 469 marks