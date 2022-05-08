Indore: Girls, parents felicitated at Ladli Laxmi Utsav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the Ladli Laxmi Ustav organised to roll out the 2.0 form of the Ladli Laxmi Yojna, girl children and their parents were felicitated at over 370 places in the district on Sunday. At some places, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also interacted with some beneficiaries.

As part of a state-wide programme, in the district too, the state government’s ambitious Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0 was implemented for girl child empowerment on Sunday. The state-level launch of this scheme was done in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and gaiety through a programme held in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On this occasion, the Ladli Laxmi festival was celebrated in a festive atmosphere in the district. At the programmes organised at over 370 places, the girls and their parents who were benefited under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana were felicitated. Chouhan directly interacted with the girls and their parents through video-conferencing. MP Shankar Lalwani, too, participated in the programme organised at Abhay Prashal.

At the programmes organised in the district, the girls and their parents who were benefited under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana participated with enthusiasm. Arrangements for seating, refreshments, drinking water and reception were made for them at the venue. As part of the festival in the district, programmes were organised at 70 places in Indore city, in each city council and in more than 300 gram panchayats.

At these programmes, other public representatives, including MLAs, were present as chief guests. The Ladli Laxmi girls and their families were felicitated by applying tilak and showering flowers. ‘Kanya pad pujan’ was performed at the beginning of the programme. Ladli Laxmi and other folk songs were sung. A ‘Kalash Yatra’ was also taken out in many villages of the district. A live telecast of the chief minister’s address was webcast.

Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0

§ To make the girl child self-reliant and financially empowered, the department has started by preparing the Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0

§ In this, a provision has been made to ensure higher education and vocational education for the girls

Ladli e-dialogue

§ The Ladli mobile app has been prepared for communication of the chief minister with the Ladlis

§ This app can be downloaded from Google Play Store

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:19 PM IST