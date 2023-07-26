Indore: Girls At Government SC Hostel Fall Ill After Eating Stale Food

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than six girls from Government Scheduled Caste Junior Girls Hostel, located in Vardhman Nagar, fell sick allegedly after consuming stale food, on Tuesday.

The students alleged that they were given Monday night’s leftover food on Tuesday, after which they fell sick.

Soon after consuming the food, the students started vomiting and many had loose motions. They were taken to a hospital, where two of them were kept for a couple of hours for treatment.

Meanwhile, a team from the health department and food and drug administration department also reached the hostel to check the condition of other students.

However, the hostel authorities rubbished the claims of serving stale food and said that the students had taken food somewhere outside the hostel.

There was a chaos-like situation in the hostel after the girls started vomiting.

“The duty staff called the school teachers of Government New Malav Kanya School, where the students study, and were taken to Cloth Market Hospital. After primary treatment, the students were referred to Unique Hospital where two girls were admitted for a couple of hours while others were discharged after treatment,” the staff said.

Later, the hostel staff sent some of the girls to their homes and asked them to return only after getting fit.

The students said that about 100 girls live in the hostel, but the facilities are very poor. They alleged that the building is dilapidated, ventilation is improper and walls are damp. They also alleged that they were served half-cooked food and the hostel officials threatened that they would expel them if they complain about anything.

However, the hostel staff rubbished the claims and said that the girls alleging poor facilities are those who were reprimanded for indiscipline.

Spoilt Food Might Be The Reason: CMHO

“Our team had visited the hostel for a check-up of the girl students. Except for two girls, the others were healthy. The two admitted to the hospital were also discharged after a couple of hours. Prima facie, they might have fallen ill due to having spoilt or contaminated food.

- Dr BS Saitya, Chief Medical and Health Officer

ORS And Other Medicines Were Given: ZMO

“About 8-10 girls had fallen ill. They were suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. Our team of doctors and pharmacists gave ORS and other medicines.”

- Dr. Rajendra Naik, Zonal Medical Officer

