Indore: Girl who took dig at Tulsi Silawat lodges police plaint as ‘attacked’ on social media

Indore: A girl, who took a potshot at minister Tulsi Silawat and his leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for farm loan issue, was being attacked on social media reportedly by the minister’s supporters which led her to file a complaint with police.

“Supporters of Silawat used derogatory words against me for confronting him over the issue of Scindia initially hailing Congress government on farm loan issue and later flaying it after crossing over to BJP,” she said.

“I have lodged a complaint with Lasudia police against those who made lewd comments at me on social media,” she added.

During at event at Nariman Point on Sunday, Upasna Sharma said Scindia had tweeted that Congress led state government had waived off farm loan. “But after he crossed over to BJP, he stated that no farm loan was waived off. What’s the truth?,” she asked even as BJP workers presented at the event tried in vain to make the girl quiet saying that it’s not a private event not political gathering.

She replied that she will ask the question as she had voted Silawat in assembly elections.

Someone filmed the incident in his mobile phone and release the video on social media. Supporters of the minster allegedly used derogatory words against the girl who on Tuesday went to Lasudia police and lodged complaint.

Silawat flayed the comments on the girl over social media. “We respect women and no derogatory comments/words will be accepted. I condemned those who used derogatory words against her,” he added.