Indore: Girl students get avg 24% higher stipend than male counterparts

Indore: Girl students of Indian Institute of Management Indore outshone their male counterparts in average stipend offers extended to them during summer internship placements.

“Girl students received on an average 24 percent higher stipend than the male students in the summer internship placements,” revealed the placement report released by IIM Indore of 2019-21 batch.

Despite economic slowdown in the country, IIM Indore saw over 8 percent increase in stipends offered to its students.

The average stipend offered to the students increased from last year’s Rs 1.54 lakh to Rs 1.68 lakh for two months, an increase of around 8.35 per cent.

The highest stipend offered at IIM Indore this year was Rs 4 lakh. The average stipend offered to top 100 of the batch stood at Rs 2.86 lakh and for the top 200 at Rs 2.51 lakh.

IIM Indore has the biggest batch strength (589 students) across all IIMs and also stands apart in terms of diversity of its candidates. The gender diversity at IIM Indore is the best amongst its peers at 44 per cent.

A total of 160+ recruiters participated in the placement process this year. Many marquee recruiters like Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte USI, Deutsche Bank, Ernst & Young, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, ITC, JPMorgan Chase and PwC continued their association with IIM Indore and hired interns in good numbers.

IIM Indore also witnessed participation from 39 first-time recruiters such as Adani Group, Capgemini ELITE, Diageo, GEP Consulting, Microsoft, Reckitt Benckiser, Salesforce, Walmart Labs and Xiaomi who offered coveted profiles across multiple domains.

BFSI domain saw keen participation from several investment banks such as Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. Other major recruiters like Edelweiss, HSBC and StateStreet offered profiles such as Asset Management, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Equity Research to 21 percent of the batch.

Prominent recruiters in the Consulting domain include Avalon Consulting, Bain Capability Network, Boston Consulting Group, who offered much sought after consulting internships to 17 percent of the batch.

Sales and Marketing domain witnessed enthusiastic participation from several prominent recruiters such as Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, who offered internships to 31 percent of the batch.

Analytics & Ecommerce domain saw keen participation from several major recruiters such as Amazon, Blackbuck, Cisco, Google, HUL, who offered product management and operations roles, amongst others to 21 per cent of the batch.

Major recruiters such as ACT Fibernet, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Capgemini ELITE, offered leadership roles to 10 per cent of the batch in the General Management domain.

“I am delighted by the faith the recruiters have shown yet again in our students. Placing the largest number of students across all IIMs for the summers is a big task. Our students are among the brightest in the world, and the summer placement offers are a testimony to that. We will constantly endeavour to create responsible leaders for the industry and contribute to the process of shaping a prosperous future.” Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.